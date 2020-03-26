|
|
Ronald E. Bosse, age 73 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was the son of Veronicca (Yankum) Bosse Hegerty of Plymouth and the late Joseph Henry Bosse. Born on April 20, 1946, in Boston, he was raised in Randolph. Educated at Wentworth Institute, he owned Bosse HVAC and Refrigeration Company, and later worked for Simons Malls as an operations manager. Ron enjoyed many things in his life. He loved the beach and the ocean, motorcycles, skiing and golf. He was a member of White Cliffs Country Club in Plymouth. Ron was a veteran of the United States Naval Air Force. Besides his mother, he will be sadly missed by his loving life partner, Diana Stiles of Plymouth; his children, Ronald Bosse Jr. and his wife Trina of South Weymouth and Nikki Aiello and her husband Mike of Whitman; his siblings, Jeannette Bourette of Montgomery, Texas, James J. Bosse and his wife Jean of South Easton, Darlene M. Leavitt and her husband Paul of Plymouth, and Maureen A. Johnson and her partner Joe Rabbottino of South Easton. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Janet Bosse of Weymouth; and his beloved grand dog Vito Aiello. He was the brother of the late Clair Burke and Joseph H. Bosse. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID 19, a celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2020