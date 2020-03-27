|
|
Ronald E. Bosse, age 73 years, of Plymouth, died suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was the son of Veronica (Yankum) (Bosse) Hegarty of Plymouth and the late Joseph Henry Bosse. Born on April 20, 1946 in Boston, he was raised in Randolph, and a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology. He owned Bosse HVAC and Refrigeration Company, and later worked for Simon Malls as an operations manager. In retirement, Ron worked with his son at Bosse School of Music, where he was loved by all the staff and clientele. Ron enjoyed many things in his life. He loved the ocean and walking the beach, riding his Harley, skiing and golf. He also loved gardening and cooking. Ron was best known for his dare-devil antics, great sense of humor, his giving nature, and his deep commitment to his family and friends. He was a member of White Cliffs Country Club in Plymouth. Ron was a veteran of the United States Naval Air Force. Besides his beloved mother, he will be sadly missed by his loving life partner Diana Sides of Plymouth, his cherished children, Ronald Bosse Jr. and Nikki (Bosse) Aiello and daughter and son-in-law, Trina Bosse and Michael Aiello. Ron was his children's inspiration, anchor, mentor and a shoulder to cry on. His siblings Jeannette Bourett of Montgomery, Texas, James J. Bosse and his wife Jeanne of South Easton, Darlene M. Leavitt and her husband Paul of Plymouth, and Maureen A. Johnson and her partner, Joe Rabbottino of South Easton. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Janet Bosse of Weymouth and his beloved grand dog, Vito Aiello. He was the brother of the late Claire Burke and Joseph H. Bosse. He is also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID 19, a celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made, in Ron's name, to the Plymouth Animal Shelter, 2199 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020