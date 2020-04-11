Home

Ronald E. Lincoln


1945 - 2020
Ronald E. Lincoln Obituary
Ronald E. Lincoln, of Hanover, died unexpectedly at home on April 4, 2020, at the age of 75. Born in Chelsea, to the late Ralph Freeman and Irene E. Lincoln, he graduated from Franklin Institute of Boston. He was an emergency dispatcher for many years for the town of Hingham. Ron was a longtime member of the Old Colony Masonic Lodge of Hingham and the Order of the Eastern Star of Hingham and Sandwich. He also belonged to several veterans organizations. He is survived by his sister, Linda Lincoln Mason; and was a loving uncle to his nieces, LeAnne Keliipuleole (Alan), Donna Ylen, nephew, Scott Lee Mason (Claire) and several great and great great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ronnie's memory to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or at www.ShrinersHospitalsforChildren.org/boston or to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at . A memorial service will be held at a later date after the quarantine and "lockdown" for the COVID-19 virus is lifted. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020
