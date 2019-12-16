Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Matthew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. Matthew Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald F. Matthew Jr. Obituary
Ronald F. "Matt" Matthew Jr., 60 of Marshfield, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Boston on February 17, 1959, he attended Silver Lake Regional High School, Class of 1977. Ronald proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was a retired member of I.B.E.W. Local 103. Ronald is survived by his devoted parents Ronald F. Sr. and Dorothy A. (Files) Matthew of Pembroke. Loving brother of Dawn Nilson of Rockland, Scott Matthew and his wife Shannon of Belleville, Ill and the late Sandy Matthew. Ronald is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, December 18, from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass with Military Honors will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover on Thursday at 9am. Following Mass, the family will receive guests in St. Mary's Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Marine Toys for Tots. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -