|
|
Ronald H. Herlet, 75, of Hanson died of cancer on August 18, 2019, at Care One in Weymouth. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Brownell. Ron was born in Jamestown, N.Y., July 1, 1944, son of Howard and Mildred (Hanson) Herlet. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1962 and Jamestown Community College in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. As a two year draftee, he became editor and photographer of a military newspaper at Fort Hancock, N.J. Ron earned a college master's degree. He had a thirty-four year career with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development until his retirement in 2004 at age 60. Ron was a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Hanson for more than eight years. Along with his wife and daughter, Ron vacationed in places around the world. Family vacation destinations included Hawaii, Monaco, France, England, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Tasmania, Iceland, Greenland and Cancun among others. Ron enjoyed breakfast with his longtime friend Robert "Bob" Archila, along with occasional rounds of golf. He exchanged daily emails and texts with Lance Goranson, an almost lifelong friend since high school. He is survived by his devoted wife, Deborah; and loving daughter, Meredith of Hanson; also his sister, Joan and brother-in-law Alan Woodard of Jamestown, N.Y. Ron was very fond of his niece and two nephews, Michael Woodard of N.Y., Alan Woodard Jr. of N.C., and Denise Pribis of N.C. Burial took place in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. By request of the family all other services were omitted. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019