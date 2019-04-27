|
Ronald J. Chapman of Marshfield passed away on April 21, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Rhea Chapman, he leaves a son, Colin Chapman, his wife Carla; and three grandchildren, Jack, Brendan and Logan. He also leaves a sister, Aileen Cowan of Scotland; but was predeceased by his parents, James and Margaret (Gauld) Chapman, and a sister, Moira Chapman, all of whom also resided in Scotland. Ron was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and emigrated to the U.S. in the early 1970s. He was a professionally trained mechanic who specialized in Mercedes Benz repair, but he enjoyed repairing and restoring all types of cars and motorcycles. Ron enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors as well as reading in his spare time. He had an easy laugh and a quick Scottish wit.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019