Ronald J. Driscoll
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Driscoll, 83 of Pembroke, formerly of Hingham and Cambridge, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Cambridge on September 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Daniel Driscoll and Isabelle (Gomes) Hayes. Ron proudly served in the United States Air Force. Ron enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren and friends on chartered trips out of Plum Island, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Ronald was the husband of the late Mary C. (Slowey) Driscoll. He is survived by his children George Driscoll and his wife Donna of Marshfield and Rhonda Rosano and her husband Ray of Pembroke. Ronald was the brother of the late Earl and Barry Duane. He was the Papa of Sean Driscoll and his wife Meghan, Michael Driscoll and his wife Jenni, and MaryKate, Isabelle, and William Rosano.
Special thanks to the staff at Norwell VNA and Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover. All other services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA 02061. For directions and to sign Ronald's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved