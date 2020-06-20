Ronald J. Driscoll, 83 of Pembroke, formerly of Hingham and Cambridge, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Cambridge on September 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Daniel Driscoll and Isabelle (Gomes) Hayes. Ron proudly served in the United States Air Force. Ron enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren and friends on chartered trips out of Plum Island, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Ronald was the husband of the late Mary C. (Slowey) Driscoll. He is survived by his children George Driscoll and his wife Donna of Marshfield and Rhonda Rosano and her husband Ray of Pembroke. Ronald was the brother of the late Earl and Barry Duane. He was the Papa of Sean Driscoll and his wife Meghan, Michael Driscoll and his wife Jenni, and MaryKate, Isabelle, and William Rosano.
Special thanks to the staff at Norwell VNA and Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover. All other services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA 02061. For directions and to sign Ronald's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 20, 2020.