Ronald J. Ronny Kelley Jr., 31 of Weymouth, passed away April 24, 2020. Beloved son of Donna (O'Brien) Kelley and the late Ronald J. Kelley. Cherished grandson of Dorothy OBrien and the late Jack O'Brien. Loving brother of John and Brittany Kelley. Devoted father to John and Gianna Kelley and their mother Jacqueline Riordon. Companion of Jaimie Scott and their children Jocelyn and James Kelley. Loving uncle of Madison, Leah, and Nola Kelley and Emelia Palladino. Cherished nephew of Theresa and John Sartucci and Joseph and Annmarie O'Brien. Also survived by many loving cousins. Ronny worked for his close friend Ken Ryder of Ryder Development. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Due to the current health crisis services will be private. Donations in memory of Ronny can be made to The Ronald J. Kelley Memorial Fund, PO Box 890223, East Weymouth MA 02189. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ronnys family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020