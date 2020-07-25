1/1
Ronald J. Lally
1941 - 2020
Ronald J. Lally, 79, of Hanover, passed away on July 19, 2020. Born in Boston, May 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Harry and Alta (Cleaves) Lally. Ron loved working as a custodian at Braintree High School for 30 years. He enjoyed bowling on a league for many years and fishing at World's End in Hingham in his free time. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his 2 grandchildren that he was extremely proud of. Ronald was the beloved husband of Marion E. (Junkins) Lally. Devoted father of Diane M. Polk and her husband David of Hanover, Eric A. Lally and his wife Melissa of Salem, NH, and Kevin Chubbuck and his wife Denise of Belmont, NH. Dear brother of Kenneth Lally and his wife Rose of FL, the late Robert Lally and Sandra Brunstrom. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Dern and Adam Polk. Ronald also leaves several nieces and nephews. All services for Ronald will be private. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
