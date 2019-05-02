|
Ronald L. Kahler of Abington, died April 30, 2019, at age 73. He was the loving husband of the late Sandra Kahler; loving father of Cherie Fratus and husband Joseph of Duxbury, Michelle Kahler and husband Robert Sullivan of Abington, and Ronald Kahler Jr. of Abington; loving grandpa to Jenna, Julia, Emilee, Maggie, Cameron and the late Joey. Ronald worked at Energy Machinery in Rockland for many years. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. All arrangements will be private. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2019