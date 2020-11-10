Ronald Ron Martin Bryant, 84, of Whitman, died on November 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Boston and was the son of the late Charles Oliver Bryant and Gladys (Zeoli) Bryant. Ron was raised and educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School in 1955. After high school he served in the Navy and then earned his Bachelors degree from Stonehill College in 1964, where he was a member of the national scholastic honor society Delta Epsilon Sigma. He later earned his Master of Science degree in 1972 from the University of Massachusetts. Mr. Bryant worked at Honeywell and for many years as a professor of computer science at Massasoit Community College. Ron enjoyed reading, traveling and being a ham radio operator. He had a great sense of humor and loved learning about new things. Ron was the beloved husband of the late Diane N. Bryant of Whitman. Father of Sally Bryant and her husband Steve Kaufman of CA. Brother of the late Maryellen Walsh of FL, the late Paul R. Bryant and his wife Carol of Rockland, Deborah Bryant and her late husband Bruce of Yarmouth, Mark Bryant and his wife Helen Martocchio of Newbury, and the late Walter D. Bryant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service for the family followed next summer by a celebration of life.



