Ronald P. Dulong of Braintree, age 78, entered into eternal life peacefully at home on October 10, 2020. Ron was born and raised in Woburn and had lived in Braintree for 55 years. Mr. Dulong was a welding supervisor for New England Power Company for many years. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. Beloved son of the late John and Mary Dulong. Beloved husband for 55 years to Diane M. (Richards). Devoted father to Richard of Braintree and the late Ronald J. Dulong. Beloved brother to Robert Dulong of Woburn. Ronald was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. To leave a message, see Clancylucid.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
