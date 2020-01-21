|
|
Ronald P. Lanouette, 72, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Donna (Nehiley) Lanouette for 52 years. Devoted father of two daughters, Cheri M. Lanouette and Lori A. (Belfort) Lanouette. Cherished Papa to four grandchildren, John P. Belfort, Cassandra N. MacDonald, Ryan J. Farley and Briana R. Belfort. Ronald is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Reynolds) Lanouette, Joseph F. Lanouette and was the brother to the late William F. Lanouette and John Foster Lanouette. He was born in 1947, to his parents, the late William F. Lanouette and Ruth (Grubbs) Lanouette. Ronald worked for Local 653 and Local 25. He loved driving over the road, he was able to see the country; while taking care of his family. He loved golfing and was a fan of the New England Patriots. Ronald retired to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 2007. He lived there for 10 years, where he enjoyed boating and fishing. He enjoyed playing cards with his neighbors and loved family gatherings. He truly loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by many hearts that he touched.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020