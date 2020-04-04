Home

Ronald W. Nathan Sr. Obituary
Ronald W. Nathan Sr., 87, Patagonia, Ariz., formerly of Duxbury, Mass., passed away March 30, 2020. Ron grew up on Powder Point Rd. in Duxbury and joined the United States Navy at 18. Ron was a Korean War veteran serving as a cook in the USN from 1950-1955. He was the former owner of Chandler Express and then became a long-distance owner operator truck driver. He settled in Patagonia in 1986 and retired from trucking in 1994. Ron loved being on the road and worked for Horne Ford of Nogales, Ariz. as a car transporter. Ron loved Patagonia and the southwest. He was often found sitting on his front porch watching the sun set over Red Mountain across from his house. Ron enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs Sheba, Chula, Jake and Chalupa. Ron leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Lisa (Bermingham) formerly of Weymouth, Mass. He is survived by daughter Debbee Pruitt (Clem) of Sonoita, Ariz., sons Ronald Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Patrick of Marshfield, Mass., and grandchildren Kyle Nathan, James Jennison, and Kariann Nathan. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Shanley and brothers John "Bud" and Robert "Red" Nathan. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ron's interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne to be scheduled this summer followed by a celebration of his life. Arrangements were made by the Martinez Funeral Chapels, Nogales, Ariz.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020
