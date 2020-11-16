1/1
Ronald W. Payne
1936 - 2020
Ronald W. Payne, 84, of Plymouth, formerly of Kingston and Weymouth, passed peacefully on November 12, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Son of the late Newton S. Payne and Myrtle F. (Hawes) Payne of Weymouth he was born in Quincy, MA., and raised and educated in Weymouth. After attending Weymouth Vocational School for carpentry, he joined his father's company, Payne Oil Burner Service. Upon his father's passing he grew the company, serving as a subcontractor to many companies, as well as servicing his own customers. Later he was proud to add an oil company, PM Fuel, to the family business, working alongside his son Ronnie. Ron is survived by his loving daughter Deborah Payne and her partner Paul Sanesi of Pembroke; son Ronald C. Payne of Weymouth; grandchildren Craig Popsie of NH, Kristin Popsie of Weymouth, Darren and wife Heather Popsie of Marshfield, Jessica Payne of Hull; great-granddaughters Aria and new baby Aspen Popsie of Marshfield. He is predeceased by his partner of 48 years, Judith Reilly of Kingston. Also survived by his brother Newton H. Payne and wife Bonnie of MN; sister Anita and husband Edward Costello of Whitman; brother Robert Payne and late wife Maureen of CA; many beloved nieces and nephews; close friend Dick Wall of Kingston, and his cherished dog Gigi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell 350 S. Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130 or Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Cir Plymouth, MA 02360. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mac Kinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St. Whitman, MA from 1-3 p.m. with service to follow onsite. For more information please see https://www.mackinnonfuneral.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
17
Service
03:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
