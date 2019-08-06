Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Ronald W. Wakefield Jr. Obituary
Ronald W. Wakefield Jr., 54, of Duxbury, passed away on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his three sons, Ronald, III (Trey), Andrew and Seth; also the mother of his children, Kim Wakefield. He is also survived by his siblings Pamela Taylor and her husband Thomas and Tara Wakefield. Ronald was born in 1964 to his parents Ronald Wakefield, Sr. and the late Velma Wakefield. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a self-employed Master Electrician. He had a passion for electronics and home theatre installation. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Kingston in 1982 and was president of the Honor Society. Ronald was a scholar athlete who excelled in all athletics. He was a kind man who loved his family more than anything, especially spending time with his three boys. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Wednesday, August 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial services will be private . In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronalds name can be made to www2.jdrf.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019
