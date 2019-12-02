|
Rosaleen M. Butterly of Quincy, went home to the Lord November 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James and Rosanna (May) Butterly, born in Dublin, Ireland, September 4, 1928, Rosaleen spent her younger years traveling. She came to the United States in the early 1950s and eventually called Massachusetts home. Rosaleen worked for many years as a buyer for Corcoran's Department Store in Cambridge. In the summer you could find Rosaleen cruising to the Cape in her red Ford Mustang when she wasn't flying to California, Florida, England or home to Ireland. Rosaleen joins her brothers, Patrick Butterly, Gerard Butterly and Joseph Butterly and sisters, Ann Preu, Kathleen Madigan and Margaret Chipman in heaven after a long full life. She leaves behind her brother, Bernard Butterly of Knock Co. Mayo, Ireland. Rosaleen is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, as well as her very special friends, Mary and Mike Martel. Rosaleen's family would like to express their gratitude to Peggy Donahue for her care and compassion. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate Rosaleen's life on Thursday, December 5, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Jerome's Church, Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019