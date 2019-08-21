|
Rosalie (Kingston) Barrett, of Weymouth, died August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years to Daniel Barrett of Weymouth. Loving mother of Susan Barrett Bronchuk and her husband Tim Bronchuk of Berkley, Nancy Marshall and her husband Bob of Hanson, Stephanie Barrett, and Lisa Barrett of Plymouth. Cherished Grandma of Bobby, Tommy, Makenna, Riley and Joseph. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Rosalina Kingston. Caring sister of the late Julia Timmons and Mary Kingston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Rosalie retired from teaching at St. Agatha School in Milton after working there for many years, still remaining close friends with her fellow teachers. She was a member of The Friends of the South Shore Hospital and enjoyed the exercise classes and trips they provided. Rosalie enjoyed summer vacations on Cape Cod and Thanksgiving weekends in New Hampshire as family traditions. She had a love for nature and life and enjoyed gardening, bird watching and walks in Great Esker Park. Rosalie adored animals, especially her adopted greyhounds. Her main passion in life was her family. Rosalie loved attending her grandkids' baseball and soccer games and was their number one fan. She will be remembered for her loving, giving and kind personality. Rosalie will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Rosalie may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370 or to Greyhound Rescue of N.E. Inc., P.O. Box 507 Mendon, MA 01756. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019