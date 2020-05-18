|
Rosalie Catherine Perfetuo, a lifelong resident of Quincy, was born to Maria Alfeo Morreale and Jerolomo Morreale of Aragona, Sicily, on January 30, 1920 and died on May 13, 2020 of natural causes. Rosalie is survived by her son Francis of Quincy, son Jerry and wife Marjorie of Hanover. In addition, she is survived by sisters Antonia (Toni) and Geraldine (GerrI). Rosalie was the wife of the late Salvatore Perfetuo, whom she was lovingly married to for 62 years. She was a devoted sister to the late Carmelo (Camels) and Antonio (Tony) Morreale, Ann Romano, and Serafina (Sally) Attardo. Rosalie was also the loving grandmother to Stephen, Lisa, Shane, Dawn, Jenny, and Kyla. One of her greatest joys was watching her beloved Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox and Bruins. She also adored playing cards with her sisters and sister-in-laws. Rosalie recently enjoyed her 100 th birthday with a celebration which was attended by many friends and family. Sadly, the family will be unable to host a celebration of her life due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. A private funeral and burial under the direction of Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St. Quincy. Details of a future celebration are to be determined. Please visit Bostoncremation.org for guest book.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020