1/1
Rose A. Po
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Anne (McGoff) Po passed away September 27, 2020, peacefully, of natural causes. She was born in Plymouth, April 1, 1925, to John J. McGoff and Mary (Gavoni) McGoff of Kingston. A lifelong resident of Kingston, Rose graduated from Kingston High School and Burdett College. Rose was married to William E. Po in 1948 and worked as a secretary at the Cordage Company and later for the town of Kingston. Rose enjoyed traveling, reading, and being with family. In her later years, she regularly participated in events at the senior center with her friends. She was a loving grandmother and will be greatly missed. Rose was a devoted Catholic and a long time parishioner of Saint Joseph Parish. Rose was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary McGoff, her husband, William E. Po, her brother, George McGoff and her beloved son, Michael A. Po. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan T. Po; grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron, and Daniel Po; sisters-in-law, Robin McGoff and Mary Louise Watson; and nephews, James and Thomas Watson. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Joseph Parish in Kingston, on October 7, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved