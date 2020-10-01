Rose Anne (McGoff) Po passed away September 27, 2020, peacefully, of natural causes. She was born in Plymouth, April 1, 1925, to John J. McGoff and Mary (Gavoni) McGoff of Kingston. A lifelong resident of Kingston, Rose graduated from Kingston High School and Burdett College. Rose was married to William E. Po in 1948 and worked as a secretary at the Cordage Company and later for the town of Kingston. Rose enjoyed traveling, reading, and being with family. In her later years, she regularly participated in events at the senior center with her friends. She was a loving grandmother and will be greatly missed. Rose was a devoted Catholic and a long time parishioner of Saint Joseph Parish. Rose was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary McGoff, her husband, William E. Po, her brother, George McGoff and her beloved son, Michael A. Po. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan T. Po; grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron, and Daniel Po; sisters-in-law, Robin McGoff and Mary Louise Watson; and nephews, James and Thomas Watson. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Joseph Parish in Kingston, on October 7, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store