|
|
Rose E. Conlon, age 96, of Kingston and formerly of Weymouth, died on April 14, 2020. She was a graduate of Girl's Latin, Hitchcock Secretarial School, the Malden Hospital School of Nursing, and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. Rose was a proud member of the WWII Cadet Nurse Corps. Rose was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Gove) McDaniel and beloved wife of the late Albert V. Conlon. She was the mother of Brian Conlon, Rosemary (Brian) Donahoe, Marianne Conlon, and Lori (Gordon) Cumberland. Nonie of Kerryn (John, Sarabeth (Ben), Kara, Nicholas, Anastasia, and Robert. Great-Nonie of Everett, Malcolm, Alexander, Zachariah, Zaiden, and Marleigh Rose. Sister of the late Arthur McDaniel and Marie Blanchard. Rose's family gratefully thanks the Pope Nursing Home for such compassionate care. Services for Rose are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private. Rose will be laid to rest with her husband at Bourne National cemetery. Her family will love and miss her forever. If you would like to leave a message for the family please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020