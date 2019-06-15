Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Rose E. (LaCivita) Haley, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on June 11, 2019, at the age of 98. Born in Boston, to her parents, John and Carmella (Paolini) LaCivita, Rose raised 3 wonderful children. She enjoyed playing bingo and traveling to Las Vegas and Aruba. Rose loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and caring woman who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of Donald Haley, she was the loving mother of William Pfingston and his late wife Pat of Canton, Robert Pfingston and his wife Donna of N.C., and Marjorie Hennessy of R.I.; devoted sister of the late Salvatore LaCivita, Albert LaCivita, John LaCivita and Viola Traficante. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Joseph Pfingston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, June 16, from 2-6 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit, www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019
