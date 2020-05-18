|
|
Rose M. Ciccolo, of Hingham, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Tomasello) Ciccolo and devoted sister to the late Margaret (Ciccolo) Mortimer, died peacefully on May 14, 2020. Rose attended Dorchester High School for Girls and graduated in 1943 from Simmons University. She was employed by Aetna Insurance Company, serving as executive secretary for the manager of the New England region. During her lifetime she was very active in many organizations, which included being President of the Proparvulis Club (an affiliate of Catholic Charities), Faneuil Business and Professional Women's Club, and the Alumnae Class of 1943 of Simmons University. She is survived by several cousins. Rose will be buried at a private graveside service with Clergy celebrating in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Donations may be made in her memory to Sunset Point Camp, care of Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127.; Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115; or a .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020