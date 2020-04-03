Home

Rose M. Ferris

Rose Marie (Patros) Ferris, of Quincy, passed away with her family at her side on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Willimantic, Conn. where she was raised and educated, she lived in Quincy for 65 years. The beloved wife of the late James W. Ferris, Rose was the devoted mother of James M. Ferris of Toland, Conn, John W. Ferris of Hingham and Pamela J. Ferris Sassin of Quincy; dear grandmother of James T. Ferris, David M. Ferris, Luke J. Ferris and Jacqueline E. Ferris; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, services are private. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020
