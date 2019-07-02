|
Rose M. Malliaros, 99, of Milton, and formerly of Peabody, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at the John Adams Nursing Center in Quincy, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Peter Malliaros. She was born in Beverly, January 31, 1920, the daughter of the late Marlano and Concetta (Torchetta) Mastrofrancesco, and was raised in Beverly and later resided in Peabody for many years before moving to Milton 17 years ago. She was employed at the New England Carbide Co., at the Peabody Industrial Park and later at the GTE Osram Sylvania plant in the cafeteria department in Endicott St., Danvers, for 10 years prior to her retirement. She had been a communicant of St. Anns Church, Peabody. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Malliaros of Milton; a granddaughter, Lauren Malliaros of Dorchester; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Vincent, Joseph and Anthony Francesco, Merlon Mastrofrancesco, Mary, Pellichi, Carmela Berbasconi and Florence Mastro. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, at the 82 Lynn St., Peabody facility, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, South Peabody, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062, in her memory. For guest book and directions, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 2, 2019