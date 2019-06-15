|
Rose M. Saccone, 95, of Rockland, passed away on June 13, 2019. Rose was the beloved daughter of the late Angelo and Dolores (Nigro) Saccone; dear sister of John Saccone of Sagamore Beach, the late Angela, Carmen, Guido "George", Silvio "Bill", Vincent, Joseph and Richard Saccone, Mary Tudor, Anna Barbati and Clara Chaffee. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. During World War II, Rose worked as a secretary at the Charlestown Navy Yard. After the war, she was a supervisor at John Hancock Insurance until her retirement. Rose was active with the Rockland Council on Aging, the Rockland Senior Center and the Sons of Italy Venezia Lodge. Later, her interests included meeting with friends for cards, attending shows, and trips to Foxwoods. She enjoyed following politics and was a proud democrat. Rose's concern and generosity for helping others was special. Family was especially important to Rose. She loved her many nieces and nephews. As a lifelong ball room dancer, she was quick to teach them steps on the dance floor. Rose took pride in her Italian heritage and was the keeper of many family stories. Visiting hours will be in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Monday, June 17, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland, on Tuesday, June 18, at 9 a.m., followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, 227 Walk Hill St., Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockland Council for the Aging, 317 Plain Street, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019