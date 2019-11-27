|
Rosemarie E. (Campbell) Koppang, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Los Angeles, Calif. the daughter of Daniel B. and Josephine (Lambrecht) Campbell. Her loving husband of 35 years, William R. Koppang, passed away in 1995. She leaves her daughter, Clara Koppang and her partner, Marion of Seattle, Wash.; her three sons, Craig Koppang and his wife, Michelle of Plymouth, Chris Koppang and his wife, Julie of Reston, Va. and Michael Koppang and his wife, Carrie of Holden; her sister, Florence Lormans of San Maria, Calif.; four grandchildren, William, Jennifer, Ava and Cy; and nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was a dedicated homemaker who loved nothing more than being surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed painting, crafts, adored her cat "Missy" and was a collector of many things especially antiques Funeral services for Rosemarie will be held on Wednesday, November 27, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. A private committal service will be held at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019