Rosemarie (Kostas) Graham, of Braintree, formerly of the West End of Boston, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on February 22, 2020, at the age of 85. Born and raised in Boston, Rosemarie graduated from Boston schools. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Hartford Insurance Co. for many years, prior to her retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and was an excellent cook. She was an active member of the Braintree Senior Center and loved to play Bingo or take the occasional trip to Foxwoods. A devoted wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Rosemarie will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Rosemarie was the wife of the late William "Bill" Graham. Daughter of the late Steve and Rose Kostas. Devoted sister of Constance Deveney of Abington and the late William Kostas, Katherine Ray and Charles Kostas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Friday, February 28, from 9 -11 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020