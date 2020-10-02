Rosemarie Quigley

Rosemarie (Nardone) Quigley of Quincy, passed away on September 29, 2020. She was 74. Rosemarie was a paralegal for many years. She also enjoyed boating, cooking and was a big fan of Johnny Cash. Wife of Charles T. Quigley of Quincy, she was the loving mother of Dawn Marie Varmahmoodi of Braintree, Charles A. Quigley and his wife Erin of Quincy, and Rhonda A. Quigley of Quincy. Sister of Ruth Finn of Marshfield and Joseph J. Nardone Jr. of Duxbury. Grandmother of Darius Varmahmoodi, Devon Varmahmoodi, Dana Varmahmoodi, Charles J. Quigley, Cameron Quigley, Trevor Mangino, Coleman Quigley and Nicholas Mangino. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemarie may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
or call 617-773-2551.