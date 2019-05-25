|
|
Rosemary A. (O'Brien) Coffey of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, Bellingham and Neponset, passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side, on May 21, 2019, at age 75, following a period of failing health. Daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Walsh) O'Brien, she was born in Boston, where she grew up and graduated from St. Ann's Catholic Grammar School, Cathedral High School and the Chandler School for Women. She was very active in the New Neponset Players. While raising her family, she worked as a congressional aide to Congressman Brian Donnelly from 1979-1993. She later worked in the General Services Administration of the Federal Government. Rosemary focused her life on her family. Her most rewarding moments were spent with her husband watching their grandchildren enjoy and excel at their various sporting and other interests. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to William E. Coffey, whom she met while attending Cathedral High School. She was the loving mother of Edward F. Coffey of Holbrook, William C. Coffey and his wife Mary Ellen of Norwell, Tara E. Coffey of Norwell, and Kevin S. Coffey and his fiancee Stephanie Rigdon of Brookline; loving sister of Frank O'Brien and his wife Maureen of Canton; and she was the dear sister-in-law of Helen Sullivan and her husband Richard, Mary Trask and her husband Walter and the late Peggy Hunt and her late husband Martin. Also survived by her devoted grandchildren, Liam, Sean, Bridget, Erin Rose, Gracie, Kevin, Ronan, and Anthony; and many nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree until 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Rd., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to DOVE (www.dovema.org) at P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019