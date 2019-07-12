|
Rosemary Dorothea O'Regan Brown, age 93, of Scituate, passed away on March 5, 2019 and was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on June 18, 2019, with full military honors. Born and raised in Boston, she had been a resident of Scituate, since 1967. After receiving a B.S. degree in Nutrition from Boston University, she joined the Army Medical Specialist Corps. After basic training she was sent to Japan in support of the Korean War effort, where she met and married the late Captain Horace C. Brown Junior. She resigned her 1st Lieutenant commission in August 1952 to start her family. In civilian life, she returned to working as a consultant dietitian to hospitals, and nursing homes. She was a well-traveled, worldly, practical, and knowledgeable woman, active in the League of Women Voters for many years. Her relatives affectionately referred to her as, "a walking encyclopedia" who never lost sight of her faith; attending local church services each week. Her mind stayed sharp well into old age, and her long lectures on politics, history, and religion shall be greatly missed. An avid reader of the news, Rosemary would faithfully make her way through both The Patriot Ledger and The Globe, front to back every day including completing the crossword puzzles. Rosemary is survived by her sister, Sister Francesca of Kingston; and children, Kevin Brown of Pembroke, Rosanne Hardgrove and husband Steve of Woodbridge, Va., Karen Brown of Weymouth, Janet Coletti and husband Tim of Scituate; and her "Smart and good looking" grandchildren, Sean Hardgrove of Seattle, Wash., Kelley Stobbs, husband Chris, and their daughter Charlotte of Virginia Beach, Va., Kari Hardgrove of Arlington, Va., Evan and Ian Coletti of Scituate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 12, 2019