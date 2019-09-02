|
|
Rosemary Francis "Rose" Roy, age 85, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia, N.C. Born in Dover, New Hampshire on the February 13, 1934, Mrs. Roy was a daughter of the late Eben Miller and Beatrice (Medeiros) Miller In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband of over sixty years, Alfred Roy, and daughter Denice Puopolo. Surviving are her daughters Peggy Haughey and husband Jim of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; Suzanne Lesogor and Paul Lesogor of Whitman, Mass. and son Daniel Roy and wife Gloria of Hanover ton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 Siblings, brother Eben (Bill) Miller and sister Katheryn Warren of Dover, N.H. A celebration of life service will be conducted in Massachusetts. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019