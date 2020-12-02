1/1
Rosemary MacKinnon
Rosemary (Thomas) MacKinnon, of Hingham, passed into eternal life on December 1st, 2020 with her family by her side. Rosemary is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, John (Jack) MacKinnon. She was the loving mother of John MacKinnon and his wife Karen of Duxbury, Kevin MacKinnon and his wife Maria of Marshfield, Maryellen McBride and her husband Timothy of Hingham, Michael MacKinnon and his wife Kenna, of Oak Park, IL, Julie Houle and her husband Aaron of Hingham and Thomas MacKinnon and his wife Danielle of Duxbury. Nan is also survived by her greatest source of pride, her 21 grandchildren, Kailin, Sean and Mara MacKinnon, Marina, Ryan and Amanda MacKinnon, Jack, Liam, Kate, Kenna and Caroline McBride, Owen, Colin, Ian and Fiona MacKinnon, Kevin and Helena Houle and Neil, Maddie, Emma and Olivia MacKinnon. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Mary Ellen Thomas, and her sisters, Paula Thomas and Patricia Buckley. Rosemary was also adored by her many nieces, nephews. She was a proud graduate of Matignon High School where she served on the Board of Trustees and the Boston College School of Nursing. She worked as the school nurse at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham for over 23 years. Rosemary loved spending time with her family in Hingham and at her home in Osterville, MA and spent many Saturdays entertaining friends and family at BC football tailgates at the Heights. She was the consummate hostess for every family gathering. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting Hours on Thursday, December 3rd from 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated outdoors, weather permitting, at the Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham on Friday at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosemarys memory to the MacKinnon Family Scholarships at Notre Dame Academy, 1073 Main St., Hingham 02043 or Matignon High School, 1 Matignon Road, Cambridge, MA 02140. See www.Keohane.com for directions, online condolences and service updates or call 1-800-Keohane.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
the Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
December 1, 2020
On behalf of the Matignon community, I extend my heartfelt sympathy to Jack and the entire MacKinnon family for your loss. Rosemary will be deeply missed by many, especially her spirited 1961 classmates. We are grateful for the way she lived out the Matignon mission and the spirit of Efficiamur Christiferi. May she rest in peace with our Lord.
Erin DiGuardia
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
On behalf of the Matignon community, I extend my heartfelt sympathy to Jack and the entire MacKinnon family. Rosemary will be deeply missed, especially by her spirited 1961 classmates. She lived out Matignon's mission so well and we are grateful for all her efforts in the spirit of Efficiamur Christiferi. May she rest in peace with our Lord.
Erin DiGuardia, Matignon Advancement & Alumni Relations
