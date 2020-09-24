1/1
Ross E. Bodnar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross E. Bodnar, age 57, of Marshfield, formerly of South Boston, passed peacefully at home September 20, 2020.
Devoted husband to Christine (Brock) formerly of Michigan. Son of the late Borys and Danute (Paulauskas) Bodnar. Survived by his siblings, Lidia Cloherty and her husband Michael of South Boston, Ihor Bodnar and his wife Susan of South Boston, Marta Bodnar of PA, Oliver Bodnar of South Boston and the late Brigit Bodnar. Cherished uncle of Michael, Kristyna, Craig, Annie, Susie, Natalie, Courtney, Joseph, Josh, Trevor, Spencer, Emily, Joe, Don, Sarah, and James.
While a student at Don Bosco Tech, Ross was introduced to the printing industry and continued in the pre-press trade as an image specialist, for almost 40 years.
He was an avid reader of many interests including art, biographies and wine production and their regions.
Working out at the gym was something that he truly enjoyed and had been a constant in his life.
Ross loved spending time with friends and family, living by the ocean, all genres of music and of course, playing his guitars.
His memory will live on in his family's hearts forever.
Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, September 25 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ross' father may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved