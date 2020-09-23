Ross E. Bodnar, age 57, of Marshfield, formerly of South Boston, passed peacefully at home September 20, 2020.
Devoted husband to Christine (Brock) formerly of Michigan. Son of the late Borys and Danute (Paulauskas) Bodnar. Survived by his siblings, Lidia Cloherty and her husband Michael of South Boston, Ihor Bodnar and his wife Susan of South Boston, Marta Bodnar of PA, Oliver Bodnar of South Boston and the late Brigit Bodnar. Cherished uncle of Michael, Kristyna, Craig, Annie, Susie, Natalie, Courtney, Joseph, Josh, Trevor, Spencer, Emily, Joe, Don, Sarah, and James.
While a student at Don Bosco Tech, Ross was introduced to the printing industry and continued in the pre-press trade as an image specialist, for almost 40 years.
He was an avid reader of many interests including art, biographies and wine production and their regions.
Working out at the gym was something that he truly enjoyed and had been a constant in his life.
Ross loved spending time with friends and family, living by the ocean, all genres of music and of course, playing his guitars.
His memory will live on in his family's hearts forever.
Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, September 25 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ross' father may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.