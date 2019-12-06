|
Rovena Ann Barrese, formerly of Rockland, Mass., and Hingham, Mass., passed peacefully Dec. 1, 2019, in her North Carolina home. She was born in Yatesville, Pa., the daughter of Gennaro and Philomena Belmonte. She was married 63 years to Samuel and blessed with three children, Gaetano, his wife Alicia, Anthony, and daughter, Reanna, husband Michael Heath. She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a sister, Maryanne Salvatore. Memorial service, for extended family, is planned for early spring 2020 in Massachusetts.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019