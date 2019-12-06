Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rovena Barrese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rovena A. Barrese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rovena A. Barrese Obituary
Rovena Ann Barrese, formerly of Rockland, Mass., and Hingham, Mass., passed peacefully Dec. 1, 2019, in her North Carolina home. She was born in Yatesville, Pa., the daughter of Gennaro and Philomena Belmonte. She was married 63 years to Samuel and blessed with three children, Gaetano, his wife Alicia, Anthony, and daughter, Reanna, husband Michael Heath. She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a sister, Maryanne Salvatore. Memorial service, for extended family, is planned for early spring 2020 in Massachusetts.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rovena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -