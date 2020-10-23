Roxy Alemian

Roxy (Katcharian) Alemian of Weymouth, died October 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Roxy was born and raised in Brockton, and moved to Weymouth after marrying the love of her life, the late Zarven Alemian. Roxy was cheerful and kind, an incredible cook, and even wrote her own cookbook of family favorites and Armenian specialties. Bright and energetic, she was constantly learning and developing new talents- stained glass, astrology, emergency medical training, and rug braiding, and knitted countless prayer cloths for others in need. Roxy had a deep love of family, providing constant support and comfort to her five girls and all their business endeavors, driving and working until just recently. She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Loving mother of Cindy Rice-Andrea and her husband Richard of Braintree, Nancy Telian and her husband Alan of Weymouth, Penny Castagnozzi and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Susie Alemian-DeLuca and her husband Richard of Hanover and Sandy Alemian of Weymouth. Beloved grandmother of Danny, Toby, Derek, Lani, Adam, Katrina, Angela, Maria, Rico, Roxanne, Ariana, T.Louis, and the late Talia, and 15 great grandchildren. Cherished daughter of the late Leon and Satenig Katcharian, caring sister of Anoush Boyajian, Alice Mongeau and the late Haig Katcharian. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roxy may be made to Norwell VNA/Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 17279, Baltimore, MD 21297-0495. Roxys private memorial service, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1pm, may be viewed live on Old South Union Congregational Church's facebook page: Facebook.com/osuchurch
