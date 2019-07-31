|
Roy A. Haynes, age 63, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with illness. Born in Brockton, February 3, 1956, he was the son of the late Francis H. and Cecelia T. (Haynes) Ferraro. Roy was raised and educated in Randolph. In 1983, he started his own commercial cleaning business, the former New England Clean Company. After meeting his wife in 1992, they formed Northeast Building Services. Roy's passion was his work and he was very invested in owning and operating his business. He had an adventurous soul and a great sense of humor. Among his family, Roy was known for his generosity; as well as his ability to impose a nick-name, be it good or bad. In his youth, Roy's wanderlust lead him to make two cross country trips without ever having bought a plane ticket. His lust for life was infectious, and his love of his grandchildren was unmatched. He was the beloved husband of Lisa M. (Munn), whom he married in 1997. He was the loving father of Crystal L. Robbins-Haynes of Plaistow, N.H., and Amber M. (Haynes) Proia and her husband Justin of Pembroke. He was the brother of Donna L. Nelson and her husband John of Brockton and the late Carole Kourafas and Douglas and Michael Haynes. He was the cherished grandfather of Codey and Cailey Wild and Morgan and Danika Proia. He was the brother-in-law of Patricia Munn of Reading, Thomas Munn of Wakefield, and James Munn and his wife Rebecca of No. Chelmsford. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting hours for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, Attn: Donations, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019