Ruby V. Wheeler
Ruby V. Wheeler of Weymouth, passed away October 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Born in Newfoundland, Canada, to parents Frederick and Pearl (Tucker) Patey, Ruby grew up in Canada before her move to the U.S. She was a longtime resident of Hingham and Weymouth. Ruby worked as a medical biller for over 30 years before retiring in 2016. Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Roger M. Wheeler, and her daughter, Debra Macdonald. She is survived by sons, Fred Wheeler and his wife Annemarie of Weymouth, Roger "Butch" Wheeler of Bridgewater, and daughter, Nancy Brown and her husband Matt of Weymouth. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, David Macdonald, Danielle, Nicole and Michael Wheeler, and Melissa Brown, as well as four darling great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ruby's memory to the Weymouth Food Pantry, PO. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. There will be a private burial at a later date at the Hingham Cemetery. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
