Russell A. Cain Obituary
Russell A. Cain, 52, of Whitman, passed away April 17th at home, surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Evan and Velma Cain; survived by sisters Gail and Peter Shedlock of Maine, Donna and Louis Fuda of Foxboro, Lisa Donahue and Troy Patton of E. Bridgewater, and Wanda and Rick Tantillo of Quincy; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his best friend Mia. With a heart so kind and generous, he donated to many causes for animals and veterans. He was an avid music lover, had a creative talent for woodworking and photography, and spent many hours enjoying the outdoors and fishing. He had a true, caring soul that touched so many friends and family. He will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank the team at the South Shore Health Center for Wound Healing in Weymouth, for their tireless services and support during his illness. Due to the pandemic event of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his honor to the MSPCA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
