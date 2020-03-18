Home

Russell C. Deming Obituary
Russell C. "Russ" Deming, age 67, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, in the comfort of his loving family. Russ was a retired dispatcher for the Quincy Police Department. Beloved husband for thirty-four years of Jeanne E. (McMenimon) Deming. Devoted brother of Jane E. Goldie and her husband Arnold of Weymouth. Russ is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, dear friends and colleagues. In consideration of current events, a complete obituary to announce a celebration of Russell's life will follow at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020
