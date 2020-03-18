|
|
Russell C. "Russ" Deming, age 67, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, in the comfort of his loving family. Russ was a retired dispatcher for the Quincy Police Department. Beloved husband for thirty-four years of Jeanne E. (McMenimon) Deming. Devoted brother of Jane E. Goldie and her husband Arnold of Weymouth. Russ is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, dear friends and colleagues. In consideration of current events, a complete obituary to announce a celebration of Russell's life will follow at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020