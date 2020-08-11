Russell E. Reinhalter of Lac du Flambeau, Wis., formerly of Abington, Mass., died August 7, 2020, at age 92. He is survived by longtime loving companion, Mary Lou Fisher; loving father of Kevin Reinhalter, Steven Reinhalter and wife Linda, Diane Fisher and husband David, Susan Reinhalter, Mark Reinhalter and wife Shanessa, and Lynne Bongette and husband Lawrence. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, on Thursday, August 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Bridget Church, Abington, Friday 9 a.m. Please go directly to church (currently at 50 person capacity). Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland, Mass. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com
