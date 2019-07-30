|
Russell I. Irons M.D., age 92, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy and East Boston, died peacefully, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Russell was born in Boston, to the late George and Emily (Anderson) Irons. Raised in East Boston, he was a graduate of East Boston High School and Tufts University. He was also a graduate of Tufts University Medical School, Class of 1954. He had lived in Braintree for fifty-five years, previously in Quincy and East Boston. Dr. Irons was a well-known pediatrician and founder of Quincy Pediatric Associates of Quincy and Marshfield. He was on the staff at the former Quincy City Hospital and South Shore Hospital and retired in 2004 after over forty-five years of practice. He was a longtime active leader in the summer camp programs at Camp Becket and Camp Chimney Corners in Becket, Mass., where he served as a counselor, physician and member of the board of directors. Dr. Irons enjoyed skiing and his family vacation home in Tilton, New Hampshire, for many years. He also enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Landers) Irons. Devoted father of David A. Irons, M.D. and his wife Cherie of Hanover, Steven K. Irons and Cheryl McCarthy of Bedford, N.H., Susan A. Frantz and her husband Paul of Metairie, LA,, Sharyn M. Bennett and her husband Steven of Quincy, John R. "Rusty" Irons and his wife Lynette of Marshfield, Dorothy L. "Fred" Irons of Quincy, Sara J. Christian and her husband James T. Christian, M.D. of Braintree. Loving grandfather of eighteen grandchildren. Dr. Irons was the last of six siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Christ Church Episcopal, 12 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, August 1, at 10 o'clock. Reverend Clifford R. Brown, Rector, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Dr. Irons' memory may be made to the Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA, 748 Hamilton Road, Becket, MA 01223. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
