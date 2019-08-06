|
|
Russell W. Keegan Sr. age 91 of Delray Beach, FL passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born in Boston. the son of the late Olive (Brown) & Jack Keegan. He was preceded in death by his former wife Ruth (MacDonald) Keegan and son Kevin Patrick Keegan, sister Marie and brother Ray. Russ was a WW II Navy Veteran stationed in the South Pacific. He was a long time resident of Quincy. He was a mechanic/ business man and started his own business in Jamaica Plain. Russell moved to Florida and worked as a Landscape Designer for the City of Deerfield Beach. He loved his family, friends, good food, cooking, golf, tennis, ballroom dancing and volunteering at the hospital. Russell is survived by is children Nancy Evans ( Earl) of St. Augustine, FL, Russell Keegan Jr (Kathy) Quincy, Richard Keegan (Patricia Brennan) Bunnell, FL, Dawn Bowman (Walter) Medway, OH, Diane Krula (the late Kenneth) Bellingham, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, & nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday August 9 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Parish 2078 Centre St. West Roxbury. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Pavilion at the church. Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to 7305 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach FL 33410.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019