Ruth A. (Buswell) Bylsma, of Hull, died Tuesday September 17, 2019 at South Shore Hospital after a prolonged illness. Former wife of the late Robert E. Bylsma. Devoted mother of Jude Hegarty of Weymouth, Dee Blakley of Maine and Robert Bylsma and his wife Corri of Maine. Loving grandmother of Casey, Zach, Danielle and Kevin. Ruth was born in Roxbury and has lived most of her life in Hull. She loved being by the seashore and the boating community of Hull. Ruth worked for Chloride Pyrotector as well as Massa in Hingham. She will be sadly missed by many. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3 - 7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Followed by a funeral service which will be celebrated on Monday evening at 7 p.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 21, 2019
