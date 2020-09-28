Ruth Audrey (MacDonald) Folan, longtime resident of Weymouth, more recently of Norwell, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Hingham as the result of complications from Covid-19. Originally from Mulgrave, Nova Scotia, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Parish, volunteer at the Weymouth Food Pantry, and South Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John J. Folan. Loving mother of Colman P. Folan (deceased) and his wife Joanne of Braintree, Christopher R. Folan and his wife Maureen of Plymouth, Eileen F. Mazzulli and her husband David of Norwell, Maura A. Gallagher and her fiance Hiram Jones of Hingham. Survived by her treasured grandchildren, Sean and Kendall Folan, Joseph Folan, Alexandra and Lauren Mazzulli and Claire and Kate Gallagher. Also survived by her cherished sister, Roberta Hobaica of Easton; sisters-in-law, Dorothy MacDonald and Jaqueline MacDonald, both of Nova Scotia, Canada, and Lucille MacDonald of New Brunswick, Canada, along with dozens of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's funeral Mass on Saturday, October 3, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry (weymouthfoodpantry.org
), the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or the charity of the donor's choice
. The family plans to hold a celebration in Ruth's honor at a later date. For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.keohane.com
or call 781-335-0045.