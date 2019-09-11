|
Ruth Clancy (Novicki), age 88, of Braintree passed away at home on September 7, 2019. Ruth was born and raised in S. Boston where she met her beloved husband of 65 years, John. Ruth and John were married in 1953, started a family in S. Boston then settled in Braintree where they have lived since. Ruth devoted much of her time to her family. She also enjoyed crafts with knitting and painting. Ruth will be remembered for her loving presence and dependable nature. If you needed her, she was there for you. In the last year the PACE Program in Mattapan gave her much pleasure in the activities and friends she met there. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband John Clancy. She is survived by her loving children Ann Marie MacDonald and her husband John of S. Weymouth, John E. Clancy and his wife Susan of Brockton, and Maureen Ferguson and her husband William of Duxbury. Ruth is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Amy, John, Matthew, Sara, Angela, Daniel, John, Andrew, six great-grandchildren, and her sister Patricia McBurnie. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Ruth on Friday September 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. Weymouth, MA 02190. Friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for a funeral service that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donation in memory of Ruth may be made to The at 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019