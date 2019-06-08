|
|
Ruth E. (Doherty) Nee, of Marshfield, passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Nee; dear mother of Ruth Nee and Brian Nee of Yarmouth, Donald Nee and his wife Cilla of Florida, Robert Nee and John Nee of Marshfield, and the late Dennis Nee. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. She is reuniting with her two brothers, John and William Doherty, and two sisters, Catherine and Agnes Desmond. Ruth worked as a telephone operator and was treasurer for the NAMI of Massachusetts South Shore. She was a dedicated member of the Rexhame Beach Association, a school lunch lady, and a loving mother for over 69 years. Family and friends will gather for an hour of visitation on Thursday, June 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. A funeral Mass will then be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory can be made to NAMI of Massachusetts, by mail to 529 Main Street, Boston MA 02129. For online guest book and directions, please visit our web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019