SCITUATE - Ruth Bergdoll Kelly, age 92, of Scituate, passed away August 23, 2019, at home.
She joins her husband, George P., who left this earth just 14 months earlier, and daughter, Mary. She leaves behind 7 children, George of Nantucket, Chris of Hawaii, Peter of Rockland, Philip and wife Jennifer of Norwell, Richard of Ashfield, Suzanne and husband Luke Fontano of Framingham, and Jonathan and wife Jan of Scituate. Ruth also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren (11) and great-grandchildren (4).
Born November 26, 1926, Ruth grew up in Dorchester, one of four girls. All four sisters ultimately settled and raised families on the South Shore, and stayed very close with each other and their nieces and nephews. She now joins her sisters in their eternal life.
Ruth was an active member of her many communities, be they church, social or civic. Early in her life she was a kindergarten teacher, and later she was an ombudsperson for the elderly.
She also volunteered time delivering meals on wheels, and reading newspapers on WTIC for the seeing impaired.
She loved to swim, joining a synchronized swimming group out of the Quincy YMCA and performing in their annual production for many years. She loved going to the Satuit Band concerts, Scituate Senior Center events, her knitting group and Bible Study groups.
In keeping with her desire to give back, even in death, Ruth has chosen to donate her body for medical study.
The family is planning a memorial service for October 12, at 1 p.m. at the North Community Church in Marshfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Shore Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019