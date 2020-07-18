Ruth M. (Muldoon) Busa, of Braintree, mother of 9, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in Boston, and resident of Braintree for 65 years, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (McNamara) Muldoon. Ruth was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton. Following graduation, she worked for Boston Mutual Insurance in Boston prior to raising her beautiful family. Ruth also worked for many years at Hennessey News, both in Braintree and Holbrook. A daily communicant at Saint Clare's Church in Braintree, Ruth enjoyed travelling with her husband and siblings as well as enjoying wonderful memories at her condo in Dennisport and trips to Naples, Florida. Ruth devoted her whole life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed her walks, reading, and playing the piano. She would light up any room with her kind personality and wit. She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Busa. Loving mother of Charles E. "Buzz" Busa Jr. and his wife Grace of East Bridgewater, Thomas Busa and his wife Karen of Weymouth, John Busa of Harwich, Mary Whitty of Whitman, Susan Fisher and her husband John of Plymouth, Francis Busa and his wife Diane of Carver, Christopher Busa and his wife Anne of Raynham, Paul Busa and his wife Jody of Mansfield, and Stephen Busa and his wife Kim of Raynham. Loving sister of Most Rev. Maurus Muldoon, OFM, of Boston, Donald Muldoon and his wife Chris of Walpole and the late Mary "Rindy" Gryzbinski. Also survived by 28 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral services and burial will be private due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please offer gifts to Ruth's lifelong support of the mission church in Honduras. Please send donations to Diocese of Juticalpa, c/o Bishop Maurus Muldoon,18 N. Bennet Street, Boston, MA 02113. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
.